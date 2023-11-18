Broadhead Wins Cap as Wales Draw

Saturday, 18th Nov 2023 16:07

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead won his eighth full cap having come off the bench as Wales drew 1-1 with Armenia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Yerevan this afternoon.

Broadhead, 25, came on in the 79th minute as the Welsh chased a winning goal having levelled Armenia’s fifth minute opener via an own goal in first-half injury time.

The Welsh are in action again when they face Türkiye in another qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, young Town keeper Woody Williamson was an unused sub as Scotland’s U19s beat Andorra 3-1 in their second Euro 2024 group game in Bulgaria.

The 17-year-old won his fourth U19s cap and kept a clean sheet as the Scots youngsters drew 0-0 with the hosts in Varna on Wednesday.

They complete their games when they take on Serbia back in Varna on Tuesday.

Academy forward Rio Morgan, also 17, could win his eighth Northern Ireland U19s cap this evening.





Photo: Reuters