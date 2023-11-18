Morgan Wins Cap
Saturday, 18th Nov 2023 21:55
Town youngster Rio Morgan won his eighth Northern Ireland U19s cap as his side were beaten 2-0 by Czechia in Larne this evening.
Forward Morgan, 17, came on as a 76th-minute substitute for the Northern Irish youngsters, who are coached by former Town defender Gareth McAuley.
The game was Morgan’s side’s second in a mini-tournament staged as preparation for the 2024 U19 European Championship, which are also being hosted by Northern Ireland.
The Northern Irish youngsters, who lost their first match 2-1 to Hungary, complete their games when they play Portugal on Tuesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]