Scarlett Set to Win Cap

Monday, 20th Nov 2023 10:32

Blues loanee Dane Scarlett will be hoping to win his fourth England Elite League cap when the Young Lions take on Germany in Regensburg this evening (KO 5pm).

The 19-year-old, who is on loan with Town for the season from Tottenham, has started all three of England’s Elite League games so far, the squad having been known as the U20s until this summer.

England are currently seventh in the eight-team group competition having lost all three of their fixtures, while the Germans are top having won three and drawn two of their five.

Scarlett has previously won caps at U15, U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels.





Photo: Matchday Images