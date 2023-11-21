Eight Could Add to Caps

Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 10:26 Eight Town players could add to their international caps later today, among them Nathan Broadhead, Cameron Burgess, Massimo Luongo and Elkan Baggott. Baggott’s Indonesia are first in action at 11am when they take on the Philippines in Manila in a second-round Asian World Cup qualifier with the 21-year-old starting. The Indonesians lost 5-1 in Iraq on Thursday in their opening match and currently sit bottom of the group behind the Filipinos, who lost their first game 2-0 at home to Vietnam. Central defender Baggott has previously won 18 full caps, scoring two goals. Burgess and Luongo’s Australia are also in World Cup qualifier action, against Palestine in Kuwait. They top their group having thrashed Bangladesh 7-0 in their first match on Thursday. The 28-year-old Blues centre-half has now won three full caps, while the midfielder, 31, has played 45 times for the Socceroos, scoring six international goals. The game is being shown live on YouTube by Football Australia here, kick-off 2pm. Broadhead and Wales host Türkiye in their final Euro 2024 qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening needing to beat the Turks, who have already reached the finals, while hoping Croatia drop points against Armenia, who held the Welsh to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, in Zagreb to qualify automatically for the finals in Germany next summer. Otherwise, Rob Page’s men will go into the play-offs. The game is live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 1, kick-off 7.45pm. Broadhead, 25, will be looking to win his ninth cap and add to his two international goals. Teammate Wes Burns wasn’t included in the squad having not recovered from his shoulder injury when the party was named. Keeper Cieran Slicker and Scotland’s U21s are in action against Hungary in Budapest at the Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium in a Euro 2025 qualifier (KO 7pm). The Scots go into the match full of confidence following an impressive 2-0 victory in Belgium on Friday, which moved them up to second in the group behind leaders Spain. Slicker, 21, will take his caps total to 13 if he is involved this evening. Young Blues centre-half Cameron Stewart, 20, who is on loan with Scottish League One Cove Rangers, was a late call-up to the Northern Ireland U21s, who face England in a Euro 2025 qualifier at Goodison Park. The 20-year-old has previously been capped by Northern Ireland at U16, U17 and U19 levels but is yet to make his debut at U21 level despite an earlier call-up. Elsewhere, academy forward Rio Morgan, 17, will be hoping to win his ninth Northern Ireland U19s cap when the team coached by former Town centre-half Gareth McAuley take on Portugal in their final game of a mini-tournament in Larne. FIFA are streaming the game, which kicks off at 7pm, live here. Town keeper Woody Williamson, 17, will be looking to win his fifth Scotland U19 cap when his side play Serbia in their final Euro 2024 qualifying round group game in Varna, Bulgaria (KO 12.30pm). The Scots currently top the group ahead of the Serbs on goal difference but with the third-placed hosts, who face Andorra in their final match, only two points behind.

Photo: Reuters



Karlosfandangal added 10:36 - Nov 21

Just the rest the Town players need.



If the Prem moan about player playing too many games, I wonder if they are willing to go back to home and away knock out in the Champions league.

I very much doubt it money money money

Poor Everton it’s not their fault they spend hundreds of millions 0

