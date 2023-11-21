U21s Host Millwall

Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 11:14

Town’s U21s are in action against Millwall at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright are currently fourth in Professional Development League Two South with the Lions two points ahead of them in third but having played two fewer matches.

Town will be looking to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat at Charlton in their previous PDL2 South game earlier this month, which ended an unbeaten run of four matches.

Last Tuesday, the U21s beat Cambridge United 4-2 in a friendly at Playford Road.

Meanwhile, the U18s will play their Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final against Needham Market at Hadleigh United’s Millfield on Wednesday 13th March.









Photo: Blair Ferguson