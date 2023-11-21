Valentine Set For Needham Loan
Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 11:43
Blues youngster Nico Valentine is joining Needham Market on loan, TWTD understands.
Valentine, 18, signed his first pro deal in October last year and is a regular in Town’s U21s.
A loan move into men’s football with Needham, who are currently second in Southern League Premier Central, is the natural next step for the forward.
The switch has no fixed term with the two parties assessing the spell as it progresses.
The former Debenham High School pupil, who was called up to an England U17s training camp in the summer of 2021, has been at Town since the U8s.
