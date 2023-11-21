Foundation Launches Wear Blue Day

Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 13:21 The Ipswich Town Foundation is staging the inaugural Wear Blue Day on Friday 15th December, a new initiative aimed at turning primary schools across the country blue to raise funds for the club’s charity and the schools themselves. The Foundation, which is partnered with more than 45 primary schools across Suffolk, is encouraging pupils to wear a Town shirt or any item of blue clothing on the Friday, the day before the East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Portman Road, and donate £1. The funds raised will be split between the school and the Foundation. In addition, Town CEO Mark Ashton will be speaking at an assembly at Gusford Primary School, who have already signed up to Wear Blue Day, while mascots Bluey and Crazee are planning a tour of Suffolk schools, aiming to visit as many as possible participating Wear Blue Day. There will also be further involvement from men’s and women’s players on the day as well as Town-related competitions. “We’re delighted to launch our very first Wear Blue Day,” director of Foundation Dan Palfrey told the club site. “We can’t wait to see a sea of blue in primary schools across Suffolk. Our community engagement begins at primary schools, it is vital that we continue to build on our strong links within primary schools to ensure we are securing the next generation of Ipswich Town supporters. “The initiative will also provide a great fundraising tool for schools and the Foundation. We hope that Wear Blue Day will become an annual event that can be celebrated.” Only primary schools in Suffolk are eligible to participate in Wear Blue Day. All primary schools have been contacted with a form to complete if they wish to participate. More details can be obtained from head of curriculum Mike Phillips via mike.phillips@itfc.co.uk.

Photo: Matchday Images



