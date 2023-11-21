Baggott Wins Cap as Indonesia Draw

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott won his 19th full cap as Indonesia drew 1-1 with the Philippines in Manila in a second-round Asian World Cup qualifier at lunchtime.

Baggott started and played the full 90 minutes as the Indonesians bounced back from a 5-1 thrashing in Iraq in their opening qualification group game.

The 21-year-old is the first of eight Town players who could win caps today. Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess have both been named on the bench for Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Palestine in Kuwait this afternoon (KO 2pm). The game is being shown live on YouTube by Football Australia here.

The Asian World Cup second round doubles as the qualification stage for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

The group winners and runners-up qualify for the next stage of World Cup qualification and for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals.





Photo: Matchday Images