Ayinde Nets as U21s Draw With Millwall

Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 15:00

Leon Ayinde netted a late equaliser for Town’s U21s as they drew 1-1 with Millwall at Playford Road this afternoon.

The Lions went in front via an own goal on 18 but forward Ayinde, who joined the club in January from Cork City, levelled with seven minutes remaining with a chip from a tight angle.

Town included Alex Stepien-Iwumene, an 18-year-old central midfielder, who is with Southampton in their line-up, while right-back Edwin Agabaje continued his comeback from the ankle injury he sustained while on loan at Yeovil at the end of last season.

U21s: Gray, Agbaje, Mazionis, O’Connor, H Barbrook (c), Carr, Stepien-Iwumene, Foyo, Roberts, Ayinde, Boatswain. Subs: Cullum, Jambang, Lavin, Taylor, Turner.





Photo: Matchday Images