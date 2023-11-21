Luongo and Burgess Unused Subs, Williamson Helps Scotland U19s Progress

Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 16:36

Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess were unused subs as Australia beat Palestine 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Kuwait this afternoon, while young keeper Woody Williamson added to his Scotland U19s caps.

Luongo and Burgess remained on the bench throughout the Socceroos’ victory via Harry Souttar’s 18th-minute goal.

Elsewhere, keeper Williamson (pictured) started for Scotland U19s as they beat Serbia 2-1 in their final Euro 2024 qualifying mini-group game in Bulgaria. The 17-year-old has now won five U19s caps.

The Scots progress to the elite stage of qualifying having finished top of their group ahead of the Serbians.





Photo: Matchday Images