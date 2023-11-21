Additional Sales Restriction For Norwich Tickets

Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 17:20

Town have added an additional sales restriction for tickets to the Saturday 16th December Norwich City derby at Portman Road, which go on sale on Monday from 10am.

The game, which is being shown live on Sky Sports kicking off at 12.30pm, has been selected as an A grade fixture.

Super Blues Members who aren’t season ticket holders will need to have purchased at least three home league match tickets from the start of the 2022/23 season up to and including the Swansea City game earlier in the month.

Sales to 2023/24 members who are non-season ticket holders and meet the sales criteria start on Monday at 10am, while 2023/24 members with a 2023/24 season ticket can buy tickets from Wednesday 29th November at 10am.

Sales to 2023/24 season ticket holders start on Friday 1st December at 10am. General sale dates will be announced in due course, subject to availability.

Tickets will be available to purchase as normal online from tickets.itfc.co.uk or in Planet Blue.





