Broadhead and Slicker Win Caps

Tuesday, 21st Nov 2023 21:51 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead started and won his ninth full cap as Wales drew 1-1 with Türkiye in their final Euro 2024 qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium. The 25-year-old played the first 62 minutes and was lively throughout, but couldn’t see his side to the victory they needed if they were to stand a chance of automatic qualification for the finals in Germany next summer. Neco Williams gave the Welsh the lead in the seventh minute but the visitors levelled via a controversial penalty - Wales having been denied a number of far better looking shouts for spot-kicks - on 70 via Yusuf Yazici. As it was, a win wouldn’t have been enough with Croatia beating Armenia 1-0 to claim second spot and qualification along with the Turks, the group winners. Wales will now go into the play-offs in March. Keeper Cieran Slicker won his 13th Scotland U21s cap and made a number of important saves as he kept his second clean sheet of the international break his side drew 0-0 with Hungary in Budapest to extend their unbeaten Euro 2025 qualifying run to four matches. Scotland, who impressively beat Belgium 2-0 away on Friday, remain second in their group. Elsewhere, Rio Morgan was an unused sub as Northern Ireland’s U19s lost 3-0 to Portugal in Larne. The 17-year-old forward had come on as a sub for Gareth McAuley’s side in their previous two games at the mini-tournament they were hosting, taking his U19s caps total to eight. Central defender Cameron Stewart, 20, who is on loan with Scottish League One Cove Rangers was left out of the Northern Ireland U21s squad which was beaten 3-0 by England at Goodison Park in Euro 2025 qualifier.

Photo: Reuters



