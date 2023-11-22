Sheeran Town Shirt Up For Charity Auction

Wednesday, 22nd Nov 2023 13:14

Nearly 450 garments and accessories owned by Town sponsor Ed Sheeran, among them a Blues shirt and other merchandise, are currently on sale on eBay to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Bidding on a Town shirt currently stands at £720 with two days left in which to make an offer.

The sale of the first 20 items ended on Sunday night, generating £3,500 with pairs of boxer shorts selling for around £200 apiece.

“It’s been fascinating and we hope the momentum, interest and bidding will rumble on for many more weeks,” EACH director of retail Ian Nicolson said.

“To raise around £3,500 from the first 20 items was incredible and there were some eye-catching sales, including the boxer shorts – the subject of such frenzied media interest last week – that all went for around £200. A pair of Ellen DeGeneres ones sold for £257.

“It’s great fun and there are still lots of chances for people to bid on other things, with many more items now online and auctions ending this Friday and Sunday.

“Every pound raised will make a difference and help us continue our vital work supporting families and caring for children across East Anglia.”

EACH care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, and support their families.

You can see the items up for sale here.





Photo: Matchday Images