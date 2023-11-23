Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 19 - Kieron Dyer

Thursday, 23rd Nov 2023 21:07 The 19th edition of the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Kieron Dyer is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Dyer talks about his recent liver transplant as well as looking back on his time as a player at Town and England as well as what it was like working alongside legend-in-residence Terry Butcher with the Blues U23s and what he makes of Kieran McKenna and the current Blues. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road to Venue 16 for a Christmas special on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here, where you can also buy merchandise. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: LAPTV



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments