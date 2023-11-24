U18s Host Millwall in PDL Cup

Friday, 24th Nov 2023 10:32

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Cup action against Millwall at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The Blues are currently second in their group behind the Lions, who have played a game more, with both sides having 100 per cent records.

Meanwhile, Town’s U16s beat Brantham Athletic’s U18s 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the Suffolk FA Boys' U18 Midweek Cup last night.





Photo: Matchday Images