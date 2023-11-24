Youth Cup Date Set

Friday, 24th Nov 2023 11:26

Town’s FA Youth Cup third round tie against Swansea will take place at Portman Road on Tuesday 5th December (KO 7pm).

Like the Blues, the Swans have a category two academy and are currently seventh in Professional Development League Two South, one point and one place above Town having played a game more.

Last season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.









