Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Youth Cup Date Set
Friday, 24th Nov 2023 11:26

Town’s FA Youth Cup third round tie against Swansea will take place at Portman Road on Tuesday 5th December (KO 7pm).

Like the Blues, the Swans have a category two academy and are currently seventh in Professional Development League Two South, one point and one place above Town having played a game more.

Last season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023