Youth Cup Date Set
Friday, 24th Nov 2023 11:26
Town’s FA Youth Cup third round tie against Swansea will take place at Portman Road on Tuesday 5th December (KO 7pm).
Like the Blues, the Swans have a category two academy and are currently seventh in Professional Development League Two South, one point and one place above Town having played a game more.
Last season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.
Photo: Action Images
