Needham Confirm Valentine Loan

Friday, 24th Nov 2023 21:14 Needham Market have announced the loan signing of Blues forward Nico Valentine, as revealed by TWTD earlier in the week. Valentine, 18, signed his first pro deal with Town in October last year and is a regular in Town’s U21s. “I've been itching to get started ever since the move got confirmed, I'm ready to hit the ground running as soon,” Valentine said. “I always enjoy getting the opportunity to have different experiences at Ipswich and the two games under the lights at Bloomfields [with the Town U21s] have been my favourite this season so far.” Tom Rothery, assistant boss with the Southern League Premier Central side, added: “Really pleased to get Nico signed. Will add more depth to the squad and excited to see exactly what he will add to us and where he will fit in, but I’m sure his quality will be a nice addition to our squad. Hopefully we will be a good experience for him in his football journey.” The former Debenham High School pupil, who was called up to an England U17s training camp in the summer of 2021, has been at Town since the U8s. Needham, whose manager is former Blues boss Kevin Horlock, host Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Ben Haddoch's loan at Stowmarket Town has been extended until January 3rd. Midfielder or right-back Haddoch joined Stow a month ago.

