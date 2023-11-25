Burns and Williams Return at West Brom
Saturday, 25th Nov 2023 17:04
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes for this evening’s live-on-Sky game against West Brom at the Hawthorns with Wes Burns and Brandon Williams returning to the XI.
Burns, who returned from his shoulder injury for the final half hour against Swansea before the international break, comes into his usual right-sided role for Omari Hutchinson, who is absent from the squad due to illness.
Williams, who missed the final three games before the break due to illness, is at right-back with Harry Clarke dropping to the bench.
The Baggies make one change from the team which lost 2-1 at Southampton prior to the break with Alex Mowatt replacing Nathaniel Chalobah, brother of former Town loanee Trevoh, in midfield.
West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, Kipre, Bartley, Wallace (c), Phillips, Diangana, Thomas-Asante, Mowatt, Yokuslu. Subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Molumby, Pieters, Sarmiento, Pipa, Fellows, Swift, Maja.
Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Ball, Luongo, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Hirst. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).
