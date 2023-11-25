West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 25th Nov 2023 18:25 Darnell Furlong’s fifth-minute goal has given West Brom a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at the Hawthorns. Town boss Kieran McKenna made two changes from the team which beat Swansea 3-2 at home prior to the international break with Wes Burns and Brandon Williams returning to the XI. Burns, who came back from his shoulder injury for the final half hour against the Swans, came into his usual right-sided role for Omari Hutchinson, who was absent from the squad due to illness. Williams, who missed the final three games before the break due to illness, was at right-back with Harry Clarke dropping to the bench. The Baggies made one change from the team which lost 2-1 at Southampton prior to the break with Alex Mowatt replacing Nathaniel Chalobah, brother of former Town loanee Trevoh, in midfield. West Brom should have taken the lead via the game’s first chance in the fifth minute. Baggies skipper Jed Wallace sent over a teasing cross from the right which Brandon Thomas-Asante threw himself at inside the side yard area but was just unable to get a touch on before it was turned behind at the far post. However, the home fans didn’t have to wait much longer for a goal. From the resultant corner taken by Matt Phillips, Darnell Furlong rose high to flick a header across goal and just inside the far post.

While the Baggies celebrated, the Town players, who had gone behind within the first 15 minutes for the sixth match running, took part in an inquest into what had gone wrong. West Brom had a spring in their step having gone in front and on eight Thomas-Asante struck an effort from not far outside the area which was too close to Vaclav Hladky, who claimed. However, Town began to get themselves more into the game and in the 18th minute won a corner. Skipper Sam Morsy played it to Jack Taylor, who had made a run to the edge of the box, but the former Peterborough man sent his first-time effort well over. Two minutes later, after an excellent Williams tackle had stopped Phillips in his tracks, Conor Chaplin sent Burns away on the right with a superb looping pass, the Welshman winning another flag-kick following which Nathan Broadhead overhit a pass as he tried to play in Burns. Town were starting to threaten more regularly and on 22 Burns blazed over having been found in space on the right of the box. The winger will feel he should have done much better. There was a scare for the Blues two minutes later after Luke Woolfenden failed to deal with a low Phillips cross from the left. Cameron Burgess did well to get there ahead of Thomas-Asante and sent the ball against the striker and, fortunately for Town, into Hladky’s arms. On 25, Davis felt he should have been awarded a penalty after his ankles appeared to be clipped on the left of the box as he burst past Kyle Bartley, however, referee Gavin Ward showed no interest and appeared to have made the correct decision. Phillips got his name in referee Ward’s book in the 39th minute for a late challenge on Town keeper Hladky after the Czech had taken the ball into the right of his area with his feet before pouncing on it. The Blues had largely been in control but without making much of their possession in the final third, while West Brom had presented a greater threat on the break. In the 41st minute, Wallace was found in space on the right and sent over a low ball which Woolfenden blocked. Eventually, after Wallace had tried to get it into the box again, Hladky claimed it. In the final scheduled minute, ahead of one additional minute, Phillips smashed a shot against Williams from just outside the area to the left with the home side continuing to present more of a danger. Seconds before the whistle, George Hirst closed down home keeper Alex Palmer but couldn’t make anything of the loose ball. Town will once again be frustrated at conceding an early goal, but gradually began to get themselves into the game and had a couple of opportunities through Taylor and Burns without testing Palmer. However, the home side had looked more of a threat on the break with the Blues a little casual at times and might have increased their lead prior to the end of the half. West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, Kipre, Bartley, Wallace (c), Phillips, Diangana, Thomas-Asante, Mowatt, Yokuslu. Subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Molumby, Pieters, Sarmiento, Pipa, Fellows, Swift, Maja. Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Ball, Luongo, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Billysherlockblue added 18:31 - Nov 25

Our center halfs not good enough. . Woolfie not ruthless enough. Burgess tries hard but imho not good enough to get us promoted. Were doing ok but a bit slow doing things. My humble opinion. 0

blueboy1981 added 18:32 - Nov 25

Defence ? - Caught Napping again ? 0

SickParrot added 18:34 - Nov 25

We just can't keep giving early goals away, especially away from home. 0

Gforce added 18:35 - Nov 25

Need to buck their ideas up second half,showing nothing so far in an attacking sense. 0

blueboy1981 added 19:17 - Nov 25

I’ve said it before - if you do not correct your weakness, you soon get ‘sussed out’ at this level particularly - and WE HAVE !!

No Surprise to me, it’s been coming, and will continue during this run of tough games - if not sorted … !!!

Mark me down as much as you like (as the usual will) - but TRUTH is TRUTH !!

We cannot continue to rely on Scoring 3 Goals to Win a Match - Home or Away. 0

