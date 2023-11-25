West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 25th Nov 2023 19:30 Town fell to only their second Championship defeat of the season and first away from home in the league since January as goals at the start of each half from Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana saw West Brom to victory at the Hawthorns in Blues manager Kieran McKenna’s 100th game in charge of the club. Furlong’s flicked header from a corner gave the Baggies the lead in the fifth minute, then Diangana added the second two minutes after the break with the Blues subsequently never looking like taking anything from the game. McKenna made two changes from the team which beat Swansea 3-2 at home prior to the international break with Wes Burns and Brandon Williams returning to the XI. Burns, who came back from his shoulder injury for the final half hour against the Swans, came into his usual right-sided role for Omari Hutchinson, who was absent from the squad due to illness. Williams, who missed the final three games before the break due to illness, was at right-back with Harry Clarke dropping to the bench. The Baggies made one change from the team which lost 2-1 at Southampton prior to the break with Alex Mowatt replacing Nathaniel Chalobah, brother of former Town loanee Trevoh, in midfield. West Brom should have taken the lead via the game’s first chance in the fifth minute. Baggies skipper Jed Wallace sent over a teasing cross from the right which Brandon Thomas-Asante threw himself at inside the side yard area but was just unable to get a touch on before it was turned behind at the far post. However, the home fans didn’t have to wait much longer for a goal. From the resultant corner taken by Matt Phillips, Darnell Furlong rose high to flick a header across goal and just inside the far post. While the Baggies celebrated, the Town players, who had gone behind within the first 15 minutes for the sixth match running, took part in an inquest into what had gone wrong. West Brom had a spring in their step having gone in front and on eight Thomas-Asante struck an effort from not far outside the area which was too close to Vaclav Hladky, who claimed. However, Town began to get themselves more into the game and in the 18th minute won a corner. Skipper Sam Morsy played it to Jack Taylor, who had made a run to the edge of the box, but the former Peterborough man sent his first-time effort well over. Two minutes later, after an excellent Williams tackle had stopped Phillips in his tracks, Conor Chaplin sent Burns away on the right with a superb looping pass, the Welshman winning another flag-kick following which Nathan Broadhead overhit a pass as he tried to play in Burns. Town were starting to threaten more regularly and on 22 Burns blazed over having been found in space on the right of the box. The winger will feel he should have done much better. There was a scare for the Blues two minutes later after Luke Woolfenden failed to deal with a low Phillips cross from the left. Cameron Burgess did well to get there ahead of Thomas-Asante and sent the ball against the striker and, fortunately for Town, into Hladky’s arms. On 25, Davis felt he should have been awarded a penalty after his ankles appeared to be clipped on the left of the box as he burst past Kyle Bartley, however, referee Gavin Ward showed no interest and appeared to have made the correct decision.

Phillips got his name in referee Ward’s book in the 39th minute for a late challenge on Town keeper Hladky after the Czech had taken the ball into the right of his area with his feet before pouncing on it. The Blues had largely been in control but without making much of their possession in the final third, while West Brom had presented a greater threat on the break. In the 41st minute, Wallace was found in space on the right and sent over a low ball which Woolfenden blocked. Eventually, after Wallace had tried to get it into the box again, Hladky claimed it. In the final scheduled minute, ahead of one additional minute, Phillips smashed a shot against Williams from just outside the area to the left with the home side continuing to present more of a danger. Seconds before the whistle, George Hirst closed down home keeper Alex Palmer but couldn’t make anything of the loose ball. Town will once again be frustrated at conceding an early goal, but gradually began to get themselves into the game and had a couple of opportunities through Taylor and Burns without testing Palmer. However, the home side had looked more of a threat on the break with the Blues a little casual at times and might have increased their lead prior to the end of the half. Town were first to threaten after the restart, Morsy clipping a ball into the area which Bartley flicked beyond Hirst and out for a corner. And from the Town flag-kick, West Brom doubled their lead. After the Blues’ initial ball into the area had been headed out and Morsy’s shot blocked, the Baggies broke quickly, Wallace finding Asanta-Thomas, who fed in Diangana, who slipped the ball past Hladky and into the net off the inside of the post. Soon after the goal, home keeper Palmer played a poor pass out of his area straight to Burns but the Welshman was unable to get it under control. West Brom should have gone three in front in the 52nd minute, Wallace sending over a cross from the right, which reached Phillips inches out at the far post. The former QPR man seemed certain to score but somehow sent the ball back the way it came. As the game reached the hour mark, Williams was yellow-carded for a rather frustrated late tackle on one-time Town target Conor Townsend. Before the Baggies took the free-kick, the Blues swapped Taylor and the unusually quiet Broadhead for Massimo Luongo and Marcus Harness. Having established their two-goal lead, the home side were comfortable, dominating the ball and looking more likely to score the game’s third goal. The Baggies, who were continuing to see out the game confidently, made a triple change in the 72nd minute, John Swift, Jayson Molumby and Jeremy Sarmiento replacing Diangana, Phillips and Okay Yokuslu. Two minutes later, Morsy was booked for a foul on Sarmiento as the sub broke towards the area on the left. Town subsequently switched Hirst and Burns for Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson. On 80, the Baggies swapped Thomas-Asante for Josh Maja, then three minutes later Town replaced Chaplin with Dane Scarlett. In the final scheduled minute, the ball just wouldn’t fall cleanly for a Town player during a goalmouth scramble, then, following a West Brom attack ended by Luongo, illegally according to the home players and support, Scarlett wafted a delicate chip beyond Palmer but also past his far post. That was the last action before referee Ward blew his whistle. Town can have few complaints about their second league defeat of the season. Their habit of conceding early goals was eventually going to cost them and having again gone behind in the opening stages, they had a couple of opportunities to get themselves back in it which they failed to take, but rarely troubled Baggies keeper Palmer throughout the 90 minutes looking uncharacteristically unthreatening. Town failed to manage a single shot on target all evening, the first time that's happened since the 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday in January 2022 in McKenna's sixth match in charge. Albion imposed themselves on the Blues physically and Town were never really able to control the game in their usual manner with the home side seeing the game out with little trouble having established their two-goal lead so soon after the break. The Baggies, who are up to fifth, will almost certainly give the other teams towards the top of the division similarly difficult games and will fancy themselves to have enough to put themselves among the contenders before May comes around. The Blues remain second in the table, now three points behind leaders Leicester, who won 2-0 at home to Watford this afternoon, and seven in front of Leeds in third, the Whites having been held to a 1-1 draw at Rotherham last night. It was a disappointing way to mark McKenna’s 100-match milestone, the Blues’ boss’s 15th defeat overall, his 10th in the league and only his second by more than a single goal in the league - the other was his third match in charge at Bolton - and third overall. The defeat ends Town’s 12-match league unbeaten and ends the Blues’ newly-established unbeaten away record at 17. Their most recent away league defeat was at Oxford in the fog in January. Town, beaten for only the sixth time in their last 66 league matches, also failed to score for the first time in 35 matches going back to the 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Valentine’s Day. The Blues have the chance to bounce back from the loss when they host Millwall, who lost 3-0 at home to Coventry earlier today, on Wednesday. West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, Kipre, Bartley, Wallace (c), Phillips (Molumby 72), Diangana (Swift 72), Thomas-Asante (Maja 80), Mowatt, Yokuslu (Sarmiento 72). Unused: Griffiths, Ajayi, Pieters, Pipa, Fellows. Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor (Luongo 60), Burns (Jackson 75), Chaplin (Scarlett 83), Broadhead (Harness 60), Hirst (Ladapo 75). Unused: Walton, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Ball. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey). Att: 24,001 (Town: 1,989).

delias_cheesy_flaps added 19:32 - Nov 25

17 games in and lost 2….i will settle that!! 9

town93 added 19:36 - Nov 25

I’m not one that expects us to win every game, in fact quite the opposite which has made this season so great so far. But what I do expect is a solid performance and today there’s not one good thing I can say sadly. The reality is the performances have been dropping for a while now and I feel

Something needs to happen quickly else we could well slide down that table very quickly with the fixtures coming up. Let’s hope that was just a very off day. On to the next one. 8

Lightningboy added 19:36 - Nov 25

Blimey - What happened there then?..where was the urgency in our play?..far too slow getting the ball out from the back.



Arguably our worst performance in 2023 - Been a very scrappy month performance wise,just hope our "sky curse" isn't making a return.



Hopefully that's that out of the system tonight & we can get back to our usual selves on Wednesday. 10

SWBlue22 added 19:36 - Nov 25

This was always going to be a tough game. Glad Southampton and Leeds both slipped up. Win our B2B home fixtures and we will be feeling a lot better. 7

itfckenty added 19:36 - Nov 25

Bound to lose at some point, and tbh the baggies were definitely the better team. Onwards and upwards. At least the teams below loser or drew. COYB 10

FarnboroBlue added 19:40 - Nov 25

Blue print for how to beat the boys. Made us look a bit lightweight, credit to WBA - they'll finish top 4 if they can keep the team together. 8

Gforce added 19:41 - Nov 25

Has to be our worst performance of the season,however West Brom certainly did a job on us and barely let us settle for the entire game,so credit has to go to Corboran.

We hardly mustered a single shot all game and it's been a long time since that happened.

But all is not lost, two very winnable games next week,will hopefully put us back on track and with a bit of luck, back to a ten point advantage over third place Leeds.

COYB 5

bringonbrazil added 19:43 - Nov 25

Can we put ‘international break’ idea to real football fans, rather than UEFA? Well played West Brom to be fair. 1

Kentish_Tractor added 19:43 - Nov 25

Well played West Brom. Game plan worked perfectly and nullified us completely.



It does seem teams have the measure of us these days. Press us high from the off and good chance you'll get an early goal.



Sometimes I do wish we had a plan B. Plan A works well usually but so often if it's not working we just change the players and keep the same formation and hope it works. We need to develop an alternative for games like this tonight where the opposition have clearly clued up on how to counter us. 10

RedDust added 19:44 - Nov 25

Hirst, Chaplin & Wolfenden are no longer automatic starters. If Hirst is offside one more time I’ll through my remote into the TV, Scarlett in to replace him and actually get in beginnings no the defence. Caplin non existent. Wolfenden nowhere near as good as he thinks he is and it’s time for his and all this teams wake-up call. 3

blueboy1981 added 19:45 - Nov 25

We have proved we’ve been sussed, this was far too easy for West Brom, and wilh other opposition watching !!!! - they will have noticed and made note of how easy it was !

It gets TOUGHER NOW for any delusional types, as you will see, whoever they maybe.

It’s NOT about what we’ve DONE - it’s what we DO from NOW onwards that counts !! -3

tractorboybig added 19:50 - Nov 25

The slog starts now, we were out thought and out classed. WBA worked us out. Millwall game will show what we have, one way or another 3

SickParrot added 19:52 - Nov 25

We were totally outplayed today by a very good West Brom team. We had to lose an away game soon but the manner of the defeat is disappointing. However, given our super start to the season, no need to dwell on this defeat. Hopefully, it was just a rare off day. Plenty for KM to ponder over though and we need to bounce back midweek. 8

delias_cheesy_flaps added 19:53 - Nov 25

OMG the apathy is beyond belief, one minute KM is the best thing since sliced bread and one defeat is like the end of the world ….those comments should tell you just how far we have come in the last eighteen months,,

Get a grip… 6

jas0999 added 19:55 - Nov 25

No point dressing it up. A really bad day at the office. Worst under KM - shame it’s for his 100th game, but it happens to even the best teams. WBA thoroughly deserved their win. Our record there is abysmal in recent years.



No real harm done. We move on. But, must now beat Millwall under the lights at PR. Anything less would be disappointing. 7

EssexTractor added 19:58 - Nov 25

Tonight was certainly a wake up call.

Too many if not all our players were well below par and opposition managers may well be thinking how to now play us

Albion deserved to win , they were cohesive and physically strong , Broadhead , Chaplin not a match against these more powerful units.

Tonight they pressed us so much , what percentage of our passes were going backwards and sidewards?

Of course we are not second because of luck, but as we approach this really difficult part of the season we must hope that Kieran’s magic ways have more that we haven’t yet seen .

And there will be more physicality in opposition to come .

We have to come out quicker from the defence, particularly from the central defenders.

we are now somewhat predictable , a workable variation needs to be found if we are to maintain our excellent first 17 matches .

This next Januarys market place may well be even more important than lasts.

8

Broadbent23 added 20:01 - Nov 25

Not at the races tonight. It looked like the team were still on holiday. WBA had more hunger to win. Our passing was bad. But we are lucky that Leeds and Southampton drew. Forget this game and move on. Maybe time to bring Walton back Hladky is losing the plot in his goal area. Why did our defence allow their player a free hit at goal (first goal). KM please get them motivated. 2

inghamspur added 20:03 - Nov 25

Hopefully we haven't been found out tonight....... 1

budgieplucker added 20:03 - Nov 25

Our build up and general possession is the guts of our game and that’s still fundamentally working and good, how much the opposition decide to press or drop off does often mean though our penetration in the final third is not matching the rest of our game. Hirst, Broadhead and Chaplin have done very well so far this season but are showing signs of weary legs. Davis and Williams are the real energy. Wes is inconsistent but so are many wingers. Ladapo and Jackson will not make an impact at this level. Taylor, I like but Loungo has only had a couple of bad games all season. I would say get off Wolfie’s back, they had the rub of the green on both their goals so I am not particularly pondering on the defensive performance, just more worried that we have run out of steam up top and think the Wales internationals has not particularly helped us. I believe I am realistic to think that it will be a real struggle to hold on to a top 2 spot during the next spell of games leading into the new year and will lose some momentum. But in retrospect it’s been a helluva start 2 losses is still a great record, let’s see how we react against Millwall before thinking the bubble has now burst although I fear the winter months May big is down despite the better pitches at this level. 4

TimmyH added 20:09 - Nov 25

In my opinion an away defeat has been a long time coming...recent performances away from have not been particularly brilliant though still mustering at least a point in those. Tonight we deserved nothing hardly troubling their goal and once more conceding early - a trait that needs to stop! West Brom clearly the deserved winners.



I wouldn't give any of our players more than 6 out of 10 and the majority only 5 at best, one or two players I didn't know were on the pitch they were that quiet.



Only 1 game though but you do get the feeling sides are sussing us out...and due to Leeds and Southampton not winning still a healthy 8 points in front, but a long long way to go as no doubt we'll find out. 5

warktheline added 20:13 - Nov 25

Poor performance although we shouldn’t take that away from the host, who set out the mummify our brand of entertaining football! The bigger picture is we sit 2nd in the Championship with everything to play for! We will move on quickly, there’s no doubting that!…sussed out, really! I can’t stop laughing! 2

itfcskayman added 20:15 - Nov 25

We were by no means at our best. Would’ve certainly been a different game had we not conceded from the set piece. They did a job on us, tactically spot on. Very difficult to break down. We can’t win every game and away at West Brom is one of our most difficult games all season. We stick together, back the boys, back McKenna. Most of their players have played in the prem, it happens. It’s how we bounce back that will be the difference if we can hold on to the top 2. 4

Bert added 20:15 - Nov 25

Only the second away defeat since January …….,, but we were poor. Not sure why Bliueboy needs to trot out his usual delusional rant. We all know we are conceding early goals and know that moving forward we have to get tighter. It’s not rocket science. 2

Kirbmeister added 20:17 - Nov 25

Jesus Christ the first away defeat in 17 games. We’re going to get beaten every now and then. Don’t sh.t yourselves some of you. 1

TimmyH added 20:19 - Nov 25

When I say 'sussing out' I refer to the host sides pressing us, some more successful than others...Birmingham an other clear example and resulting in poor passing and not being calm on the ball. Some food for thought for McK 0

