Corberán: The Team Deserved the Three Points Against a Really Good Opponent

Saturday, 25th Nov 2023 21:04 West Brom boss Carlos Corberán says his team maintaining their performance was a more important factor in their 2-0 home victory over the Blues than their early goal having seen Town’s resilience having conceded in previous matches. Darnell Furlong netted the game’s opener in the fifth minute and Grady Diangana added the second two minutes after half-time as the Baggies moved up to fifth in the Championship. “The first thing that I will tell you that the result was the consequence of the performance of the team,” Corberán said. “I think the team today deserved the three points against a really good opponent, an opponent who hadn’t lost in the last 12 games and only once they’ve lost in the competition, so that means they are doing a fantastic job. Their position in the table is the consequence of how they play football. “So it was perfectly clear that you have to compete at the first level or that’s not going to be enough. And today I saw the team playing with a lot of competitive maturity. That’s the first thing that comes to my mind. “I have to say the key has not been to score quickly because if you analyse the Ipswich results, against Birmingham they were losing 2-0 away and they turned the game to 2-2. “Against Huddersfield, they were losing the game 1-0 and they drew the game. Against Swansea, they started losing the game in minute four and they won that game. “This team have a level or resilience that [conceding] goals doesn’t affect them and they don’t change their style. “They have scored 39 goals so far, the reason no team has scored more goals is because their level of attack is very good and they are not affected by the fact that you start by scoring a goal. “But [for us] to win the game, it was important to score goals in any minute. And the most important thing was to [keep doing] the things that we have to do to win the game. “Because I try to analyse teams, [once] they start winning the game, afterwards they still have to do what they were doing [in order] to win that game against Ipswich. “And that’s why Ipswich had been winning many games, because they did what they were [keeping] doing the things that they do.”

Photo: TWTD



itfcskayman added 21:14 - Nov 25

He got it spot on today. We couldn’t find a link between our defence and our attacking players as we so often do.they pressed high when then needed to and sat in when they needed to. Impressed with West Brom but it doesn’t take away from our fantastic start. 0

