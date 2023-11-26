Tractor Girls Host Sutton Coldfield in FA Cup

Sunday, 26th Nov 2023 09:24 Ipswich Town Women are in second-round Adobe Women's FA Cup action when they face Sutton Coldfield Town at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 1pm). Sutton Coldfield play in FA Women's National League Division One Midlands and currently sit in seventh in the table. Despite playing a level above Sunday’s visitors, forward Lenna Gunning-Williams says the Tractor Girls can’t take anything for granted. “I think the FA Cup and any cup games, to be honest, you can’t go into it with a strong head thinking you’re going to win,” she said. “Teams like that always turn up when they need to, so we’ve just got to go into it like we would any other game, like we would a league game and just go for the win.” Gunning-Williams is on loan with the Blues from Tottenham and has netted five goals and picked up three assists in her first nine matches. “I’m really enjoying it,” she added. “From the first day I’ve been here I’ve got along with the girls. “The training has progressed from that because you build relationships on and off the pitch. “I’m really enjoying it, it’s actually flown a lot quicker than I thought it would, to be fair.” The 18-year-old is looking forward to getting back to the AGL Arena with the Blues not having had a home match since September 24th when they thrashed Cheltenham 8-0 in the league. “I learned very early on that it makes such a difference to the games having the support around you, so I’m excited to get back there,” she said. Meanwhile, Blues keeper Nina Meollo has been called up to the Philippines senior squad for the first time. The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan with Cambridge City, is in Los Angeles this weekend for a training camp. Meollo qualifies for the Philippines via her parents.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments