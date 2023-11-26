Barbrook Joins Braintree on Loan

Sunday, 26th Nov 2023 10:01

Blues U21s left-back Harry Barbrook has joined National League South Braintree Town on loan.

Barbrook made his debut for the Iron in yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Slough, conceding a last minute penalty having been adjudged to have handled the ball.

The 18-year-old joins fellow U21s regular Matt Ward at Cressing Road, as well as former Blues winger Reggie Lambe, who recently won his 50th full international cap with Bermuda.

Barbrook's twin brother Fin recently joined Chelmsford City on loan.





Photo: Matchday Images