Tractor Girls Ease Into FA Cup Third Round

Sunday, 26th Nov 2023 15:19 Ipswich Town Women eased their way into the third round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup via an 8-0 thrashing of Sutton Coldfield Town at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe, Lenna Gunning-Williams netting her first hat-trick for the club. Natasha Thomas bagged her 17th goal of the season to put the Tractor Girls in front against the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands side in only the eighth minute, heading home Maria Boswell’s corner. Scotland U19 international captain Megan Wearing added the second in the 23rd minute, stabbing into the net following a goalmouth scramble. Eleven minutes later, Lucy O’Brien was tripped inside the area and got up to take the penalty kick herself, leaving the keeper standing as she found the bottom corner to make it 3-0 at the break. Town had to wait until the 67th minute to make it 4-0, Gunning-Williams slamming home her first of the afternoon from Kyra Robertson’s pass. Two minutes later, the on-loan Tottenham forward grabbed her second and Town’s fifth, shooting low into the far corner from the left of the box. On 83, Sophie Peskett made it 6-0 from Summer Hughes’s cross, then a minute into injury time the winger added the seventh when she slid Gunning-Williams’s cross into the net. Five minutes into time added on, Gunning-Williams completed her hat-trick and Town's victory when she shot low into the net from Peskett’s pass. The draw for the third round takes place from Wembley at 3pm on Monday afternoon with fans able to watch it live via the competition’s new official Instagram account, @adobewomensfacup. Third round ties will be played on Sunday 10th December. Town earned £8,000 from this season’s increased prize pot from today’s win with a third-round victory worth a further £35,000. Town: Hartley, Barker, Boswell (c), Wearing, Hughes, Evans (Horwood 58), Robertson, Peskett, O’Brien (Smith 78), Gunning-Williams, Thomas (Turner 67). Unused: Williams, Mitchell.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



freddo78 added 15:51 - Nov 26

Nice one! 0

BrandonsBlues added 16:07 - Nov 26

Well done ladies 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments