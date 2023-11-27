U18s Beaten By Millwall in PDL Cup

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-0 by Millwall in the PDL Cup at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Despite the defeat, the Blues youngsters remain second in their group with the Lions top with a 100 per cent record.

U21s coach David Wright was in charge of the team with Callum Tongue, who had been in charge of the U18s, having now departed to take on his recruitment role at Manchester United. The Blues are in the process of appointing a replacement.

U18s: Cullum, Nkansa-Dwamena, Graham, Curtis, Ayoola, Turner, Morgan, Okunowo, Uzor-Greey, Taylor, Davis. Subs: Chenery, Fleischer, Adebayo, Domi, Mauge.





Photo: Blair Ferguson