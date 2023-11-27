Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls to Host Lewes in FA Cup
Monday, 27th Nov 2023 15:32

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home against Barclays Women's Championship Lewes in round three of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The Tractor Girls thrashed Sutton Coldfield 8-0 at the AGL Arena yesterday to progress to the third round.

Lewes are currently second bottom of the Championship, a tier above the Blues.

In the summer, Sarah Brasero-Carreira and Anna Gray both joined the Rooks from Town, while current Blues keeper Laura Hartley is a former Lewes player.

The tie will take place on Sunday 10th December with the winners receiving £35,000 from this season’s increased prize pot.



