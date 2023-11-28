U21s Face Swans

Tuesday, 28th Nov 2023 10:53

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Swansea City at their Landore training ground at lunchtime (KO 12pm).

The young Blues are currently fourth in PDL2 South with the Swans one point and one place behind them but having played two fewer matches.

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright drew 1-1 at home to Millwall last week, Leon Ayinde (pictured) scoring the Town goal.





Photo: Matchday Images