U21s Beaten at Swansea

Tuesday, 28th Nov 2023 14:07

Town’s U21s were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Swansea City in Professional Development League Two South at their Landore training ground this afternoon.

Kyrell Wilson gave the Swans the lead in the fourth minute, then Kristian Fletcher added the second on 13.

Fletcher netted his second and the Welsh side’s third in the 83rd minute, the completed his hat-trick six minutes later.

U21s: Williamson, Agbaje, Lavin (Jambang 62), Mazionis, O’Connor, Carr, Roberts (Taylor 62), Trialist (Turner 46), Boatswain, Foyo (Moodie 76), Ayinde. Unused: Cullum.









Photo: Action Images