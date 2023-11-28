Skipper Wilson Leaves Tractor Girls

Tuesday, 28th Nov 2023 17:50 Ipswich Town Women’s skipper Blue Wilson is leaving the club to focus on opportunities outside football. Wilson, 21, joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 and was handed the captain’s armband in 2021. However, Wilson ruptured her ACL in October of that year, an injury which required two operations and kept her out of action until March of this year when she made her return to action at Plymouth. But the Norfolk-born midfielder was subsequently forced to undergo a third surgery which saw her to miss the start of this season and now she has decided it's time to leave the club. “This is a decision I haven’t taken lightly and it’s reached the point I need to be honest with myself, take a step back and review the path for me and how football falls into that,” Wilson, who away from football has been training to be an accountant, told the club site. “It hasn't always been easy and it’s been a rollercoaster for sure, but I wouldn’t change it. “There have maybe been more downs than ups for me but I have been surrounded by great people and we’ve had so many highs and good times. I’ve really enjoyed it and look back on my time positively. I smile as I leave. “It was very difficult to tell my teammates but everyone has been so supportive, as have the fans, who have been amazing with me. “Everyone has stuck by me and I will never forget that, so a big thank you to an incredible group.” 💙 Town captain Blue Wilson is departing the Club in order to focus on opportunities outside of football.



The Club would like to place on record its sincere gratitude to Blue for her exemplary service and contribution over the past four years.#itfc — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) November 28, 2023 Wilson, who made 22 appearances for the Tractor Girls, scoring twice, was manager Joe Sheehan’s first signing as Blues boss. “This is a really sad moment for me because Blue is someone I’ve known for a long time and has been a huge part in formulating the vision and aspirations which we are still processing today,” he said. “Despite being away from the pitch for so long due to injury, Blue has continued to be our leader off the pitch and has always been an integral part of our group. “I have nothing but admiration for the way she continued to overcome hurdle after hurdle over such a long period of time and, whilst I am sad she will not be visible in and around our training ground for the foreseeable future, I know a break from football will help her pursue other things in life. I know whatever path she chooses she will be destined for success. “We look forward to welcoming her back to our training ground and the AGL Arena whenever she wishes and she knows our door is always open for her should she need us. “We wish her nothing but the best for her future and we are all more determined than ever to succeed in the vision that she helped create.”

Photo: ITFC



62WasBest added 18:44 - Nov 28

Very hard luck, but a sensible decision in the long term. All the best for the future. 1

