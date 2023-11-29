U17s Draw With Millwall

Wednesday, 29th Nov 2023 11:37

A Town U17s side drew 1-1 with Millwall in the PDL Cup on the 3G at Playford Road last night with Revin Domi the goalscorer.

The U18s are in action against Bristol City on Friday morning this week when they face Bristol City at Ipswich Wanderers’ Humber Doucy Lane (KO 11.30am).





Photo: Matchday Images