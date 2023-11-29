Three Changes as Blues Host Millwall

Wednesday, 29th Nov 2023 19:13

Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this evening’s home game against Millwall with Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Clarke and Massimo Luongo coming into the team.

Tuanzebe starts at right centre-half with Luke Woolfenden on the bench, Clarke returns at right-back for Brandon Williams, who misses out with a knock, while Luongo comes back into his central midfield role with Jack Taylor also among the substitutes.

Omari Hutchinson, who missed the weekend 2-0 defeat at West Brom, is back on the bench.

For Millwall, Shaun Hutchinson, who skippers, and Aidomo Emahku come into the side for Jake Cooper and George Honeyman, who drop to the bench. Former Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski starts for the Lions.

Town: Hladky, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Ball, Taylor, Hutchinson, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Wallace, Hutchinson (c), Bradshaw, Flemming, Longman, Norton-Cuffy, Emakhu, Saville, De Norre, Harding. Subs: Sarkic, Cooper, Nisbet, Mitchell, Campbell, Leonard, Esse, Honeyman, Adom-Malaki. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).





Photo: Matchday Images