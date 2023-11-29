McKenna: Lots of Good Things About the Performance

Wednesday, 29th Nov 2023 23:07 Town boss Kieran McKenna hailed a good night’s work from his players after their 3-1 home defeat of Millwall, although felt it wasn’t quite a perfect display. Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead were on target in the first half for the Blues, while sub Kevin Nisbet pulled one back for the Lions in the second half. “I think there were lots of good things about the performance,” McKenna said. “Of course, we got off to a good start with the early goal but also our intensity looked really good from the first whistle. “We scored three really good goals. Three, in a nice way, typical goals for us possibly. And we created other good chances. “Our counter-pressure was good, I have to say, especially in the first half. It’s an area we know we know we have to improve in this division because the level is much, much higher in terms of teams’ abilities to counter-attack against you. “And in general we defended pretty well, especially our pressing from the front was really good. “There were good things in our performance, definitely things and moments to improve on as well but overall a good night’s work.”

Regarding the second period, he added: “I thought we played pretty well second half, I have to say. “I didn’t think there was any big drop-off in our concentration, in our effort or anything like that so no problems. I thought the players tried hard to keep the standards high. “Of course, it’s not easy at 3-0 and Millwall weren’t really chasing the game either. We had some chances to get the fourth goal and if you get the fourth goal it puts a different shine on it. “We didn’t do it, Millwall scored with probably their first foray into our box in a long time. That bit’s disappointing for the players, who wanted to get a clean sheet tonight, so that’s a disappointment. “On the other hand, I have to say the reaction to the goal was much better than Swansea in a sort of similar situation. We were in complete control of the game and we concede and there’s a bit of time left on the clock. “With Swansea I thought there was a little bit of panic and we were a little bit individual. I thought tonight we were regrouped pretty well and we defended well to see the game out and kept the ball in their half for moments as well. So I have no problems with the second-half performance at all. “Sometimes you get the goals early and it’s hard to keep the flow going in the second half.

“I’m disappointed with the goal but pretty pleased with the reaction.” He felt the performance wasn’t a perfect display from his side: “No, I didn’t think we played amazing, our standards are high. We scored three good goals, we [could have] scored some other goals, I thought we could have been a bit cleaner on the ball in the first half. “We keep looking to push on and keep our standards really high and not get too carried away on Saturday when the game doesn’t go our way - we concede an early set play and it becomes a really difficult game away from home against a really good team. “And at the same time tonight because we scored the first chance, we maybe scored the first two chances that we had in the game and we go on to win the game comfortably, it doesn’t mean we did everything right in the same way we didn’t do everything wrong against West Brom. “It’s about keeping that balance. Of course, enjoy the wins, of course we’re disappointed when we don’t win, but it’s more about the honest reflection inside the group of the aspects of the performance that we’re looking for.” Asked whether he was looking for a reaction following Saturday’s 2-0 loss at West Brom, which ended a 12-game unbeaten record, he said: “We didn’t use it in any way as any big motivator for tonight. “The group know that we’re going to lose games, they know West Brom are a really good team, we know the step-up’s big and they know that we’re going to lose games. “The reaction probably came in the dressing room after the game on Saturday where everyone was already determined, ‘OK, we go again on Monday’, and the reaction was Monday morning in training when all 29 players that we have in the first-team group, including the four goalkeepers, were at training, bright-eyed, ready to go again, ready to work. “That’s the reaction. The last couple of days have been about preparing for Millwall and trying to go out and deliver a performance, and that’s the same process for Coventry whether tonight we had won, lost or drawn. “There was a good reaction from the group straight after the game but tonight was just about going and trying to deliver a performance.” Quizzed on Brandon Williams, who missed the game having picked up a knock, he said: “Yes, he missed a couple of days after West Brom but he’ll be hopefully training by the end of the week and we’ll see if he’s available for Coventry.”

Photo: TWTD



