Chaplin in Team of Midweek

Thursday, 30th Nov 2023 14:42 Blues forward Conor Chaplin has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of Midweek following his performance in last night's 3-1 home victory over Millwall. Chaplin netted the Blues' opening goal in the fifth minute, his seventh of the season, to see his side on their way to their 16th win in their last 17 league matches at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



rickw added 15:30 - Nov 30

Luongo's been cheated!! ;-P 0

