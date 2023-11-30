Norwich Derby Sells Out

Thursday, 30th Nov 2023 21:22

Town’s East Anglian Derby against Norwich City at Portman Road on Saturday 16th December has sold out.

Matchday tickets for the 12.30pm live-on-Sky game went on sale on Monday to Super Blues members who had attended three or more home league games since the beginning of last season.

Season ticket holders with memberships were then able to buy seats this morning and they quickly sold out. The Canaries have sold out their 2,000-seat allocation.

The Blues will be looking to beat their local rivals, who are currently 14th in the Championship, for the first time since 2009.









Photo: Matchday Images