Williams Available For Coventry Clash

Friday, 1st Dec 2023 14:50 Right-back Brandon Williams is available for selection against Coventry at Portman Road having recovered from the knock which saw him miss the 3-1 victory over Millwall on Wednesday, while Janoi Donacien is back in training after a groin problem. Lee Evans, who underwent knee surgery at the start of October, is now the only Town player now sidelined. “Everyone apart from Lee Evans trained today. Janoi is back in full training now as well,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “We still have to see how a couple are in terms of full recovery from Wednesday in terms of their readiness to go again, but we had 24 outfielders training today, so that’s a great way to be going into a busy month.” Regarding on-loan Manchester United man Williams, he added: “He trained today, so he’ll be available for selection tomorrow.” McKenna says Donacien’s problem was related to an issue he had in the summer: “It was a groin injury which is really a follow-on from the niggling little groin, pelvis issues that he’s had since pre-season, really. “This was the latest episode of it, which came in the Fulham game and was why he came off against Fulham. I don’t know if that was documented, he came off against Fulham after 60 minutes with a groin injury and he’s been unavailable since then really. “He’s just started training on Wednesday. He’s not really available for match action yet, to be honest, for this weekend, but he’s back in full training and we’ll build him up now next week and he could be an important player for us in this busy period.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 14:54 - Dec 1

Good news , although Clarke had a good game against Millwall.

Tricky decision for Mckenna, but I've a feeling he'll return to Williams for this one. 1

VanDusen added 15:02 - Dec 1

Great to hear Janoi's on the way back. There is no combo better than him and Burns together, but he also knows how to defend as well as push forward. 0

johnwarksshorts added 15:14 - Dec 1

Need as many bodies fit as we can over a busy December/Christmas period. 1

coolhand added 15:46 - Dec 1

Clark stays in not Williams 0

ArnieM added 15:49 - Dec 1

I don’t think KM can have sentiment when picking the team, and I doubt he will. He’ll go with what he feels is the strongest team for the opposition we’re facing. 0

