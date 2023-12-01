Life's a Pitch TV Live - Episode 20 - Steve McCall

Friday, 1st Dec 2023 15:51 Steve McCall joins fellow 1981 UEFA Cup winners Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, as well as Mark Murphy and Phil Ham, for episode 20 of Life’s a Pitch TV, a Christmas special in front of a live audience at Venue 16. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: Dan Thomas



