McKenna: Davis Has Made Really Good Strides
Friday, 1st Dec 2023 16:49
Town boss Kieran McKenna says left-back Leif Davis has made really good strides during his time at Town, the 23-year-old having taken his assist tally to eight in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Millwall, the joint-highest in the Championship.
Davis joined the Blues from Leeds for a fee of just over £1 million in the summer of 2022 and since then the one-time Morecambe youngster has been one of Town’s star performers as they have won promotion from League One and climbed to second in the Championship.
“He's made really good strides, no doubt about that,” McKenna said. “It's reflected in his attacking numbers for assists, which have been really, really good.
“I think his defensive play has come on in a really good way as well. His robustness has come on really well. He's consistently now, touch wood, banging out games and 90 minutes and feeling good after it, which is a big step for him to be playing the games consistently.
“Of course, there are the mental aspects of football as well, which, as a young player, you still need to work on and we feel that he's made some good growth in that area as well.
“He's certainly an improving player, but he still has lots of areas of his game to work on.
“He's someone who enjoys individual feedback and wants to add things to his game all the time and improve things to his game, so it's really important that he continues to do so.
“But like many others, he's made really good steps over the last 12 months and is really hungry to continue to do so.”
