Boswell New Tractor Girls Skipper

Friday, 1st Dec 2023 17:10

Ipswich Town Women have appointed Maria Boswell as their new club captain, succeeding Blue Wilson, who left the club earlier in the week.

Boswell, 20, joined the club from the Essex RTC (Regional Training Centre) in the summer of 2019.

Having made her debut in September 2020, ankle injuries limited her playing time during her first couple of seasons before she established herself in 2022/24 in which she formed a formidable defensive partnership with Megan Wearing as the Tractor Girls conceded the fewest goals and kept the most clean sheets in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division.

This season Essex-born Boswell has been an ever-present for Joe Sheehan’s side and recently hit the 50-appearance milestone.





Photo: ITFC