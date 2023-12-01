Reduced Coach Travel For Leeds Match

Town and official coach providers Galloway are offering discounted travel to the away fixture at Leeds on Saturday 23rd December.

The game, the Blues’ final fixture before Christmas, has moved to a 12.30pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage.

Coach ticket prices will be £18 for adults, £15 for seniors/under-23s and £12 for under-19s.

They will depart Portman Road at 5.30am and will pick up at stops in Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The reduced coach prices will be welcomed with Leeds charing £47 for an adult ticket for the match. Full coach and match ticket prices and sales dates can be found here.





Photo: Action Images