Town Ball 18 in Sunday's FA Cup Draw

Friday, 1st Dec 2023 18:39

Town will be ball number 18 in Sunday’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The draw is being shown live on ITV during their build-up ahead of the tie between Eastleigh and Reading from around 12.55pm.

Ties take place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday 6th and 7th January.

The Blues are entering the competition at the third round stage for the first time since 2018/19.

Last season, Town came through rounds one, two and three before losing to eventual Championship title winners Burnley in the fourth after a replay at Turf Moor.

FA Cup Third Round Draw

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Cardiff City

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Huddersfield Town

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Maidstone United or Barrow

46. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe

47. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town

48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County

50. Alfreton Town or Walsall

51. Blackpool or Forest green Rovers

52. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town

53. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town

54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town

55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

56. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers

57. Eastleigh or Reading

58. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic

59. Stevenage or Port Vale

60. Newport County or Barnet

61. Oxford United or Grimsby Town

62. York City or Wigan Athletic

63. Sutton United or Horsham

64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate





Photo: Action Images