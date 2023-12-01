Town Ball 18 in Sunday's FA Cup Draw
Friday, 1st Dec 2023 18:39
Town will be ball number 18 in Sunday’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
The draw is being shown live on ITV during their build-up ahead of the tie between Eastleigh and Reading from around 12.55pm.
Ties take place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday 6th and 7th January.
The Blues are entering the competition at the third round stage for the first time since 2018/19.
Last season, Town came through rounds one, two and three before losing to eventual Championship title winners Burnley in the fourth after a replay at Turf Moor.
FA Cup Third Round Draw
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Cardiff City
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Huddersfield Town
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Maidstone United or Barrow
46. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe
47. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town
48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County
50. Alfreton Town or Walsall
51. Blackpool or Forest green Rovers
52. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town
53. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town
54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town
55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
56. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers
57. Eastleigh or Reading
58. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic
59. Stevenage or Port Vale
60. Newport County or Barnet
61. Oxford United or Grimsby Town
62. York City or Wigan Athletic
63. Sutton United or Horsham
64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments