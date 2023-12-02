Town Instigated Leeds Ticket Price Talks

Saturday, 2nd Dec 2023 13:03 Fans have reacted angrily to confirmation that an adult ticket price for the Saturday 23rd December game against Leeds United at Elland Road is £47, however, we understand the Blues initiated discussions regarding a reciprocal pricing arrangement in the close season but were unable to come to an agreement with the Whites. Town announced prices for the visit to West Yorkshire yesterday with many supporters vowing not to make the trip due to the price, which is significantly higher than the average for the division. TWTD understands the Blues approached Leeds during the summer and instigated a conversation with a view to agreeing a set price for the two games with ticket revenue vitally important to clubs who don’t receive parachute payments. Town wanted the Portman Road match, which Leeds won 4-3 in August, to be a category A fixture as it is one of the biggest games of the season with the Blues’ highest away adult ticket price £34. Leeds, however, wouldn’t agree to a reciprocal agreement at that price, arguing that as they see the fixture as a category B match, Town should price their home game on that basis. The Blues didn’t want to the Portman Road match to be category B as reducing the price from category A would hit their revenue from one of their biggest fixtures. When the match took place, the away end was a 2,008 sell-out. The two clubs were therefore unable to come to an agreement and as a result an adult away ticket for the Elland Road game is £47, while Leeds fans paid £34 for an equivalent seat at Portman Road. In order to mitigate fans’ costs for the game, the Blues and coach provider Galloways are providing coach travel at a reduced price.

