Woolfenden Returns Against Coventry
Saturday, 2nd Dec 2023 14:34
Town have made one change for this afternoon’s home game against Coventry City with Luke Woolfenden returning for Axel Tuanzebe at the heart of the defence.
Tuanzebe drops out of the squad with Brandon Williams back on the bench having missed the 3-1 victory over Millwall with a minor knock.
For the Sky Blues, manager Mark Robins makes two changes with Callum O’Hare and Yasin Ayari coming into the team for Matty Godden and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who drop to the bench having started Tuesday’s 1-0 home victory over Plymouth.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Williams, Ball, Luongo, Harness, Jackson, Hutchinson, Scarlett, Ladapo
Coventry: Collins, Thomas, Allen, O'Hare, Wright, Sheaf (c), Kitching, Bidwell, Ayari, Van Ewijk, Eccles. Subs: Moore, Wilson, Binks, DaSilva, Kelly, Sakamoto, Simms, Latibeaudiere, Godden, Moore. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).
Photo: Matchday Images
