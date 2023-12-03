Tractor Girls at Billericay

Sunday, 3rd Dec 2023 09:39 Ipswich Town Women are in FAWNL Southern Premier Division action away to Billericay Town at New Lodge this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls are currently third in the division with the Essex side in eighth. The teams met at the AGL Arena in the FAWNL Cup in August when Town came from behind twice to win 4-2. “We played them in the League Cup earlier in the season and got a win in that 4-2, so hopefully we can maintain our form from the cup and take it into the league,” keeper Laura Hartley said. “It was a hot day, one of our first games as well, so I think we were still getting used to each other on the pitch. “Now we’re quite a way through the season, we’ve got a bit of momentum, so hopefully we can start to show the patterns we’ve been practicing.” Town will be led by Maria Boswell, who was officially named the club captain in succession to Blue Wilson, who left the club earlier in the week. “I think we’ve seen previously her leadership on the pitch,” Hartley said of Boswell. “Being a centre-back you can see everything, but she’s also been at the club quite a while as well. “She’s a voice in the team that’s very well respected, so looking forward to seeing how we progress with her.”

