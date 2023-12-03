Binns Joins Felixstowe & Walton on Loan

Sunday, 3rd Dec 2023 09:55

Young Blues keeper Charlie Binns has joined Isthmian League North Felixstowe & Walton United on loan.

Binns, who has featured for the U18s and U21s this season, joined Town in the summer on a two-year professional deal having previously been a sixth-former at Millfield School, where ex-Blues defender Tyrone Mings and numerous other sportsmen and women also studied.

Elsewhere, Fin Barbrook’s loan at National League South Chelmsford City has been extended until January.

Town’s U18s game against Bristol City, which was due to be played at Ipswich Wanderers’ Humber Doucy Lane on Friday morning, was postponed due to the freezing conditions.





Photo: Millfield School