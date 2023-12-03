Thomas Nets Late Leveller For Tractor Girls at Billericay

Sunday, 3rd Dec 2023 16:19

Ipswich Town Women’s all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas netted a 99th-minute leveller to claim a 2-2 draw for the Tractor Girls against Billericay Town at New Lodge this afternoon.

The Blues went in front in the 42nd minute when Bonnie Horwood slammed into the net after the ball had run loose in the area following a corner from new skipper Maria Boswell.

However, the Essex side hit back twice after the break, levelling in the 68th minute via Soraya Walsh, then on 80 they took the lead through Ruby Sealey.

Town looked on their way to their third FAWNL Southern Premier Division defeat of the season until Thomas turned home Ruby Doe’s delivery in the ninth minute of injury time, her 18th goal of the season, to claim a share of the points.

The Tractor Girls are third in the table with Portsmouth having gone ahead of Hashtag United - who weren't in action today - at the top on goal difference following their 4-0 away victory over London Bees.

Town: Hartley, Barker (Mitchell 83), Boswell (c), Wearing (Evie Williams 83), Hughes, Horwood (Evans 90), Peskett, O’Brien (Turner 83), Gunning-Williams (Doe 70), Thomas.





Photo: Ross Halls