Ashton, O'Leary and Ball at PLC AGM Tonight

Monday, 4th Dec 2023 14:08 CEO Mark Ashton, chairman Mike O’Leary and chief financial officer Tom Ball will answer questions from shareholders at the PLC AGM this evening in Beattie’s at Portman Road. The PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration. Having opted to maintain its stake in the club after the April 2021 takeover, it now owns less than five per cent of the club, Gamechanger 20 Ltd having increased its stake from its initial 87.5 per cent via injections of funds over the last two and a half years. Only PLC shareholders or their proxies are able to attend the AGM. The formal part of the evening will see chairman Roger Finbow and Richard Moore, who were both on the club board until the Evans takeover, up for re-election as a directors of the PLC. In his letter to shareholders, Finbow writes: “It goes without saying that last season, and this season so far, have been everything we hoped they would be, and more. “The football has been positive, entertaining and successful; the atmosphere in Portman Road, generated by near sell-out crowds for every match, has been amazing; and the excitement is being shared by the whole of the county, even by those who have no particular interest in football. There is real pride in the club and its success. “All around Portman Road and at the training ground there are plenty of indications of investment and ambition; and the work of Ipswich Town Foundation is making a real difference to the lives of many. “We owe thanks to the chairman and chief executive, our US investors and, of course, our manager and his staff, for putting their efforts and faith into our club. Our AGM will be an occasion to acknowledge this.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Karlosfandangal added 14:29 - Dec 4

Must be very short meeting when everything is going so well. 1

Runner added 14:48 - Dec 4

Is Mark saying to Mike in that picture?

"And when the 20000 seater new Cobbold Stand is finished, the away supporters will go in the upper tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand over at that end" 0

