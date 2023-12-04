On-Loan Edwards Out Until New Year

Monday, 4th Dec 2023 18:30 On-loan Blues winger Kyle Edwards is out until the new year with a hamstring injury. Edwards, 25, is with Oxford United for the 2023/24 campaign but so far has made only four starts and two sub appearances, scoring twice due to fitness issues. “There’s a bit of a setback with Kyle, so we’ve sent him for another scan, just to make sure we’re clear on what that is,” head coach Des Buckingham told the Oxford Mail. “He’s probably another one we’re not going to see until the new year as well, so not great news for both of those [Edwards and Marcus Browne] and for the group. “We’ve seen the impact that both of them have, and how good they can be when they play in this league and in this system. “We’ll work with them to make sure we get them back to where they need to be, and I’m sure they’ll have a good impact. “It’s important now we make use of our squad and that the other players step up and get opportunities, so we continue doing what we have been doing.”



Photo: Matchday Images



