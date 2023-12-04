Town to Travel to AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup
Monday, 4th Dec 2023 21:48
Town will play League Two AFC Wimbledon in round three of the FA Cup at Plough Lane, the Dons having thrashed Isthmian League South East Division Ramsgate 5-0 at home in their second round tie this evening.
The Blues have never met AFC Wimbledon, who are currently 10th in their division, in the FA Cup.
The teams met six times in League One with Town winning two, three games ending in draws and the Dons winning once.
The Blues won the last meeting 2-0 at Plough Lane in January 2022, Wes Burns having netted twice on Burns Night.
Third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday 6th and 7th January.
The Blues are entering the competition at the third round stage for the first time since 2018/19.
Last season, Town came through rounds one, two and three before losing to eventual Championship title winners Burnley in the fourth after a replay at Turf Moor.
Meanwhile, Swansea City, who are 18th in the Championship, have sacked manager Michael Duff. The Blues beat the Swans 3-2 at Portman Road just before the last international break.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Following a play-off place finish and final defeat on penalties for Coventry last season, the disappointment has continued this season.
Opposition Preview - Millwall by ad_wilkin
It’s another team looking to continue a new manager bounce as Millwall visit Portman Road on Wednesday night.
Opposition Preview - West Bromwich Albion by ad_wilkin
It’s another trip to the Midlands following the international break for the Super Blues as they take on play off pushers West Bromwich Albion. Albion finished last season in ninth place, three points away from Sunderland in sixth.
Opposition Preview - Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea are a team currently on the rise following a poor start to the season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]