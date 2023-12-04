Town to Travel to AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup

Monday, 4th Dec 2023 21:48 Town will play League Two AFC Wimbledon in round three of the FA Cup at Plough Lane, the Dons having thrashed Isthmian League South East Division Ramsgate 5-0 at home in their second round tie this evening. The Blues have never met AFC Wimbledon, who are currently 10th in their division, in the FA Cup. The teams met six times in League One with Town winning two, three games ending in draws and the Dons winning once. The Blues won the last meeting 2-0 at Plough Lane in January 2022, Wes Burns having netted twice on Burns Night. Third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday 6th and 7th January. The Blues are entering the competition at the third round stage for the first time since 2018/19. Last season, Town came through rounds one, two and three before losing to eventual Championship title winners Burnley in the fourth after a replay at Turf Moor. Meanwhile, Swansea City, who are 18th in the Championship, have sacked manager Michael Duff. The Blues beat the Swans 3-2 at Portman Road just before the last international break.

Photo: Action Images



Monkey_Blue added 21:57 - Dec 4

Think there would have been a really good chance of live TV coverage if it had been Ramsgate, them being the lowest ranked team that was still in the draw. 0

Stu_boy added 22:03 - Dec 4

No chance we would have been on Tv even if it was ramsgate given Sunderland vs Newcastle and arsenal vs liverpool are the two ties to wstch 1

Radlett_blue added 22:24 - Dec 4

Indeed, Stu - the live TV games invariably involve the clubs with the largest armchair armies. 0

Gforce added 23:17 - Dec 4

Not surprised Duff has gone,if his after match analysis are anything to go by.

Was in cloud cuckoo land ,most of the time. 0

