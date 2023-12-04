Mowbray and Venus Sacked By Sunderland
Monday, 4th Dec 2023 22:17
Sunderland have sacked Blues legend Tony Mowbray from his role as head coach with fellow former Town defender Mark Venus, his assistant, also leaving the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are currently ninth in the Championship having won only two of their last nine matches and are without a win in three. On Saturday they drew 1-1 at Millwall.
Last season, having taken over at the end of August 2022, the duo took the Wearsiders to the play-offs where they were beaten by Luton in the semi-finals.
“All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters,” sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the Sunderland website.
“This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step.
“Central to that approach is a relentless demand for a high performance culture to be implemented throughout the club and the development of a strong playing identity that you, our loyal supporters, can all be proud of.
Earlier this evening, Swansea City sacked their manager Michael Duff.
