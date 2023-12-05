U18s Host Swans in FA Youth Cup

Tuesday, 5th Dec 2023 09:46

Town’s U18s are in FA Youth Cup third-round action this evening when they take on Swansea City at Portman Road (KO 7pm).

Like the Blues, the Swans have a category two academy and are currently seventh in Professional Development League Two South, one point and one place above Town having played a game more.

Town are without an U18s coach at present with Callum Tongue, who took on the role in March, having left for a recruitment job at Manchester United last month.

David Wright, who usually works alongside John McGreal with the U21s, has been in charge of the team for recent games and is likely to be in the dugout tonight.

Probably the most familiar name in the U18s squad is Northern Ireland U19 international Rio Morgan, who featured for the senior side on a number of occasions in pre-season.

Morgan is one of a number of members of the squad to have signed professional contracts. Others include forward Ashton Boswell and midfielder Emmanuel Okunowo.

Keeper Danny Cullum was recently recalled from a spell on loan with Cole Skuse’s Bury Town.

Last season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before losing 4-2 after extra time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

